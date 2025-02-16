It was an emotional night for Harley Cameron as she headed for a homecoming at AEW Grand Slam 2025 with the aspiration of elevating herself as a professional wrestler. With some recent momentums, the entertainer wanted to call herself a champion upon closure of the show but she ultimately came up short against the veteran opponent.

In the second match of AEW Grand Slam 2025 PPV, – Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks in WWE) (c) defeated Harley Cameron to retain the TBS Women’s Championship. The challenger, the biggest sentimental favorite heading into the show was coming off her first-ever televised win on AEW programming. But that win and heavy crowd support weren’t enough to let her win a big PPV match.

Tessa Blanchard-Match Simply Denied By Current AEW Wrestler

Irrespective of the outcome of the match at AEW Grand Slam 2025, Cameron was able to deliver a back-and-forth contest with Mone and nearly scored the victory on several occasions. However, in the end, Mone was able to nail Cameron with the Mone Maker to secure the three count.

With this win at AEW Grand Slam 2025, Mone has now become successful in winning her 14th consecutive defense of the TBS Championship. With this, she has now advanced to an astounding 15-0 score in terms of win-loss record in her AEW career.

“The Only Life I Have Is In That Ring,” AEW’s Harley Cameron On Improving Wrestling Skills

AEW Grand Slam 2025: Mercedes Mone teases future feud

Mone didn’t stand further in the ring with Cameron after the match, but she gloated in front of STARDOM veteran Momo Watanabe, who was sitting at ringside at AEW Grand Slam 2025 which hinted at a possible future match between the two of them.

Heading into this TBS Championship match at AEW Grand Slam 2025, on a massive stage in her home country, Cameron has been getting praise as well as attention from all around the wrestling circuit. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer also called for her to win the title with Mercedes Mone’s run becoming stale. However, she ultimately left the PPV as still being the TBS Champion, NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, and the Undisputed British Women’s Champion around her waist.

Cameron’s “Mini Mone” puppet has been a hit among the fans during this match-build at AEW Grand Slam 2025 and we can only assume that she will be able to seize the moment in her home country, next year as AEW already announced to return to Australia for a show in 2026.