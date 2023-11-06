AEW Star Saraya’s Non-PG Photos From Recent Shoot Doing Rounds On Internet

Saraya entered the All Elite Wrestling scene during last year’s summer as a mainstay feature on Dynamite. Coming back to action from a career-ending injury was a milestone incident for the fans. Eventually, she went on to become a champion in the company before going into a recent hiatus from in-ring competition.

As that absence continued on AEW TV, Saraya has recently gone through a series of shoots in one of which she dressed up as Angelina Jolie for Halloween. Besides, she was also seen in a couple of more shoots from which official pictures are yet to arrive. But a few below-given shots are already doing rounds on the internet from these shoots which are considered non-PG.

Saraya is working freely under the AEW banner and she certainly doesn’t have any fear of suffering a negative impact due to these shots going viral on the internet. She is also in a good position in life where she previously joked about not trusting men with cameras which was a reported jab to her former boyfriend who was the reason behind her infamous media leak from 2017.

Saraya went through the worst phase in her life in March 2017

Back in the spring of that year, the former Paige made it to the news while being in the WWE for all the wrong reasons as her private photos and videos were leaked online which led her to a suicidal stage in life. Back at that point, she admittedly was in a toxic relationship which made things worse.

It was the lowest phase in Saraya’s life as she went through depression. Her friends and family dragged her through that unfortunate time. It’s been a long time since that mishap but there are still many people who never fail to remind her of those stuff. The good part is that the current AEW wrestler has an even bigger fanbase to counter those negative impacts.

In one of the marquee matches of the AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday special episode, Hikaru Shida defeated Saraya to become the new and the first-ever three-time AEW Women’s World Champion in history. She had to overcome the odds including interference from The Outcasts’ member Ruby Soho, who was originally banned from ringside.