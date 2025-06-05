With the next pay-per-view scheduled more than a month later on the calendar, AEW Summer Blockbuster will be waiting for the fans, next week. This marks another themed Dynamite episode on AEW programming for a second straight week as they ran the annual Fyter Fest edition, last night, where multiple matches have been announced for the June 12 show.

The possible headliner match of AEW Summer Blockbuster will see the former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland taking on Will Ospreay. After expressing differences, last week, Ospreay was talking with Tony Schiavone in the opening slot of Fyter Fest. He said he’s been a longtime friend of Strickland and was making an attempt to make him ally against Jon Moxley’s Death Riders faction.

He took a shot at Moxley and his run as AEW World Champion, mentioning that Death Riders are the biggest threat to Adam Page claiming the world title. Given Strickland’s history with Page, the animosity was also noted by him in the promo before Ospreay called out Strickland for a fight at AEW Summer Blockbuster. It will be a rematch from last year’s Forbidden Door when Strickland successfully defended his AEW World title against Ospreay.

Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will be in action against Julia Hart in a non-title match at AEW Summer Blockbuster. Storm’s All In challenger, the reigning TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone will be on commentary for this match. This match was set up, last week after Hart attacked Mina Shirakawa in the ring after the latter’s match, forcing Storm to come out for the save.

The newest roster member, Thekla will also be in action as she takes on Queen Aminata at AEW Summer Blockbuster. This week, she debuted on AEW programming by defeating Lady Frost at Fyter Fest. A contract signing will also be there, next week with Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and International Champion Kenny Omega featuring in a contract signing to make their match official at All In.

AEW Summer Blockbuster: Special Dynamite June 12 episode match card

The very first edition of AEW Summer Blockbuster goes down at the weekly episode of Dynamite programming, next Wednesday night, June 12, at the Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, with the confirmed match card for the night given as follows,

– Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

– MJF, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin vs. Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Komander

– All In contract signing for Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega

– Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens

– Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart (Mercedes Mone will be on commentary)

– Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

– Mistico in action