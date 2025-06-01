Many do believe that Mariah May coming to the WWE could be due to the reason that the company is offering her a lucrative paycheck, which may not be the case. As such, she was always focused on getting on board the WWE roster, and money was never the reason behind her jumping ship from AEW. Rather, she could have earned even more if she had stayed back with the company.

Mariah May could still be under AEW contract, but she’s not resurfacing on the company’s TV programming. Her next move is clear, and that’s arriving on WWE TV, which won’t happen through a bigger paycheck. During the May 30 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer further confirmed that the AEW star’s deal hasn’t expired just yet, but the exit is imminent.

Meltzer also wiped out the idea that money played a big part in her decision to make a move toward the WWE. Rather, the veteran journalist pointed out how strategic Mariah May has been in raising her stock upon arriving in the United States in 2023 so that she could be at the WWE-level,

“She played it really smart. She got TV time, visibility, good matches, got over, and raised her stock. WWE was always the goal.”

Mariah May always has the goal to enter the WWE from the get-go

Meltzer further believes that AEW could’ve outbid WWE when it comes to offering a heavier paycheck to Mariah May if that’s what she wanted. However, for the talent, it was always about exploring the WWE scene after appearing in a tryout for them in the early stages of her career,

“Honestly, I think if Tony Khan made her an offer today, it’d probably be more than what WWE’s offering — but it’s not about that for her. She’s not going where the money is highest; she’s going where she always wanted to be. She wanted WWE from the beginning.”

Even with her contract still remaining intact with the WWE, the TKO-owned company is already preparing for her arrival. It seems like Mariah May will be officially done with AEW in the early part of the summer, and when the deal finally ends, her next move would be to build some legacy inside a WWE ring.

Almost four months removed from her final All Elite Wrestling TV appearance, Mariah May has seemingly been confirmed to be WWE-bound. While no official confirmation has been received on the talent’s or the promotion’s part, she’s no longer listed as an active member of the AEW roster, essentially hinting at the inevitable departure.