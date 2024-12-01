Two further additions have been made for the annual AEW Winter is Coming 2024 edition that’s coming within two weeks on All Elite Wrestling’s weekly Dynamite programming. Apart from the women’s championship match and a battle for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, two Continental Classic matches will also be there on the show.

A couple of high-profile Continental Classic 2024 tournament matches are official for the AEW Winter is Coming 2024 installment following the latest episode of Collision on the TNT Network.

After defeating Juice Robinson in his Classic debut Saturday on Collision, Will Ospreay will be seen in action in his second match of the tourney against Claudio Castagnoli in the Gold league. It will be their second singles encounter with the first one happening this past spring, when Ospreay ended up picking up the win.

AEW Continental Classic 2024 Tournament Participants, Format And More Revealed

Castagnoli had a good start in the 2024 Continental Classic tournament over Ricochet this past Wednesday, and he will further compete against Brody King this coming Wednesday on Dynamite in their second encounter.

The other Gold League match on AEW Winter is Coming 2024 will see King taking on Ricochet in what would be the first time ever matchup. Ricochet isn’t scheduled for any matchup on Wednesday’s Dynamite or Saturday’s Collision as of this writing.

This past Wednesday night, it was announced that the AEW Women’s World Championship will be defended at this year’s AEW Winter is Coming 2024 episode as the champion Mariah May will put the championship belt on the line against none other than her former bestie Mina Shirakawa.

AEW Winter is Coming 2024 episode match card

The AEW Winter is Coming 2024 edition will go down at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 11. The currently confirmed match card for the themed weekly episode of Dynamite goes as follows,

– Continental Classic Gold league: Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

– Continental Classic Gold league: Brody King vs. Ricochet

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

– MJF vs. Dynamite Diamond battle royal winner