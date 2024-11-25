Last year, All Elite Wrestling started hosting the AEW Continental Classic tournament, pitting some of the top wrestlers from its active roster to compete for the mid-card title. Now, it’s returning with the second edition with the finale match scheduled for AEW’s final pay-per-view show of the year.

The full list of participants and additional details for the returning AEW Continental Classic tournament has now been revealed through a Selection Special stream that aired on Sunday as per the earlier confirmation during the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view media scrum by President Tony Khan.

AEW Revolution 2025 Announcement Comes After Reported WWE Venue Switch Drama

The 2024 AEW Continental Classic tournament kicks off this Wednesday on Dynamite and will conclude at AEW’s next pay-per-view, Worlds End, scheduled for airing on December 28 in Orlando, Florida which will thus retain the tradition of last year.

The announced twelve wrestlers will be divided into two groups, the Blue League & the Gold League, and the respective winners of both these leagues will meet at Worlds End to determine the next AEW Continental Champion. The current champion will also be in the mix, and henceforth, he can also emerge victorious as the retaining champion.

Saraya Admittedly In A “Little Break” From AEW To Return With A Hotter Gimmick

Participants of AEW Continental Classic 2024 tournament

Blue League

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada

Kyle Fletcher

TNT Champion Daniel Garcia

The Beast Mortos

Mark Briscoe

Shelton Benjamin

Gold League

Will Ospreay

Juice Robinson

Brody King

Ricochet

AEW Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli

Darby Allin

Each match in the AEW Continental Classic will be happening with a 20-minute time limit attached to it. Any outside interference will be barred as no other wrestler will be allowed to be at ringside except the two active participants. A win will award a wrestler three points, and a draw will earn both the wrestlers one point each while a loss will come with zero points.

The wrestlers securing the highest points will be declared the winners of the Blue and Gold Leagues of the AEW Continental Classic tournament. Last year, Eddie Kingston won the inaugural edition of the tournament by defeating Bryan Danielson in the finals. Through this win, he briefly unified the AEW Continental, ROH World, and New Japan Strong Championships.