AEW Worlds End 2023: New Championship Match Added To December PPV

AEW Worlds End 2023 is going to be the latest inclusion to the pay-per-view schedule of the All Elite Wrestling promotion. At the very end of this month, the brand new event will go down to wrap up the All Elite Wrestling promotion’s PPV calendar. The main event for the show has already been announced while another big match for the show has now been set following the latest episode of Dynamite.

It was at AEW Full Gear in late November that Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega managed to co-exist together to earn a shot at AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill, but the date of the match was never confirmed until the December 13 episode of Dynamite. The dynamic duo was officially announced to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the tag titles at the AEW Worlds End 2023 PPV event.

AEW Worlds End 2023: Tag Team Title defense was set up

During Dynamite, the four men got engaged in a war of words where both sides traded jabs at each other which got so heated that Starks and Big Bill were forced to give a shot to Omega and Jericho at the titles at AEW Worlds End 2023 set for December 30.

There was a point during the session that Ricky Starks was called a better-dressed, less charismatic version of Enzo Amore. Kenny Omega also addressed Big Bill as “sawft,” which was a revisit to his old WWE gimmick where he was running things with Enzo. The duo also had quite the rivalry with Jericho’s heel version. Jericho and Omega won the shot to the title match by defeating Omega’s friends Matt and Nick Jackson.

In the main event of AEW Worlds End 2023, MJF will defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. Previously at Full Gear, MJF defeated Jay White in the main event of the Full Gear PPV to retain the AEW World Championship and continued with the longest title run in the company. He’s in an injured state but the positive thing is that the injury won’t force him to miss the upcoming PPV. An update from the Wrestling Observer claimed that he would be good to go in time for the event.