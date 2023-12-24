AEW Worlds End 2023: No Disqualification Match Added Featuring Adam Copeland

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • AEW Worlds End 2023: No Disqualification Match Added Featuring Adam Copeland

All

WWE

AEW Worlds End 2023: No Disqualification Match Added Featuring Adam Copeland

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 24, 2023 at 12:14 PM

AEW Worlds End 2023: No Disqualification Match Added Featuring Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland experienced his first major loss in All Elite Wrestling but he’s got the chance of redemption at AEW Worlds End 2023. After a surprising loss in the main event showdown in Montreal, Quebec, on AEW Dynamite, a few weeks ago, Adam Copeland has now challenged Christian Cage to a no-disqualification match.

The challenge for the No-DQ contest at AEW Worlds End 2023 was first laid down by Copeland during this past episode of Dynamite. Then on the latest episode of Collision, in the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, Christian Cage gave his response to the challenge and he was positive about accepting it.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update After December 23 Collision

But before addressing the challenge, Cage brought out Nick Wayne’s mother, Shayna Wayne to explain why she cost Adam Copeland (Edge) the TNT Championship against Cage. She admittedly did what any loving mother would do – she protected her son. This was in response to Copeland smashing her son with a chair. Wayne also added that the only person who cares for her son as much as she does is Cage.

Moving to the AEW Worlds End 2023 challenge, Cage called Copeland a despicable person who tried to take away Nick Wayne’s dream. He explained how Wayne’s mother went through different jobs to give her son a chance at a wrestling career. Copeland should have understood the situation since she was raised by a single mother.

AEW Worlds End 2023: Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage confirmed

Cage added that their last bout in Montreal wasn’t good enough for Copeland, but he was able to successfully defend his TNT title and walk out of the arena with a loving mother. To end the promo, Copeland’s invitation to a match was accepted for AEW Worlds End 2023 but Cage has no doubts about a win as he is the top champion of the industry.

This is the third match announced for AEW Worlds End 2023 where Riho will be heading in for a championship shot from the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. MJF will put his AEW World Championship on the line against Samoa Joe. Plus, the finals of the AEW Continental Classic will also take place at the PPV set for December 30.

Tagged:

Adam Copeland

AEW

aew collision

aew dynamite

aew worlds end

All Elite Wrestling

Christain Cage

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Related Article
AEW Worlds End 2023: No Disqualification Match Added Featuring Adam Copeland
AEW Worlds End 2023: No Disqualification Match Added Featuring Adam Copeland

Dec 24, 2023, 12:13 PM

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Suffers First Pinfall Loss On December 6 Episode
AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Suffers First Pinfall Loss On December 6 Episode

Dec 7, 2023, 11:33 AM

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland, Women’s Title Match And More Set For December 6 Episode
AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland, Women’s Title Match And More Set For December 6 Episode

Nov 30, 2023, 11:28 AM

AEW Full Gear 2023: Adam Copeland Announced For First PPV Match
AEW Full Gear 2023: Adam Copeland Announced For First PPV Match

Nov 2, 2023, 11:24 AM

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Makes In-Ring Debut On October 10 Title Tuesday Episode
AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Makes In-Ring Debut On October 10 Title Tuesday Episode

Oct 11, 2023, 1:45 PM

Christian Cage Says He Is In AEW To Cement His Legacy
Christian Cage Says He Is In AEW To Cement His Legacy

Mar 18, 2021, 7:53 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy