AEW Worlds End 2023: No Disqualification Match Added Featuring Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland experienced his first major loss in All Elite Wrestling but he’s got the chance of redemption at AEW Worlds End 2023. After a surprising loss in the main event showdown in Montreal, Quebec, on AEW Dynamite, a few weeks ago, Adam Copeland has now challenged Christian Cage to a no-disqualification match.

The challenge for the No-DQ contest at AEW Worlds End 2023 was first laid down by Copeland during this past episode of Dynamite. Then on the latest episode of Collision, in the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, Christian Cage gave his response to the challenge and he was positive about accepting it.

But before addressing the challenge, Cage brought out Nick Wayne’s mother, Shayna Wayne to explain why she cost Adam Copeland (Edge) the TNT Championship against Cage. She admittedly did what any loving mother would do – she protected her son. This was in response to Copeland smashing her son with a chair. Wayne also added that the only person who cares for her son as much as she does is Cage.

Moving to the AEW Worlds End 2023 challenge, Cage called Copeland a despicable person who tried to take away Nick Wayne’s dream. He explained how Wayne’s mother went through different jobs to give her son a chance at a wrestling career. Copeland should have understood the situation since she was raised by a single mother.

AEW Worlds End 2023: Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage confirmed

Cage added that their last bout in Montreal wasn’t good enough for Copeland, but he was able to successfully defend his TNT title and walk out of the arena with a loving mother. To end the promo, Copeland’s invitation to a match was accepted for AEW Worlds End 2023 but Cage has no doubts about a win as he is the top champion of the industry.

Next Saturday 12/30 #AEWWorldsEnd PPV

Long Island, NY @NassauColiseum TNT Title Match No DQ

No DQ@Christian4Peeps vs @RatedRCope TNT Champion "The Patriarch" Christian Cage will defend the title vs "Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland in a No DQ Match NEXT SATURDAY at Worlds End ppv! pic.twitter.com/N0YolWhk9F — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 24, 2023

This is the third match announced for AEW Worlds End 2023 where Riho will be heading in for a championship shot from the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. MJF will put his AEW World Championship on the line against Samoa Joe. Plus, the finals of the AEW Continental Classic will also take place at the PPV set for December 30.