AEW WrestleDream 2023: Plans For World Champion MJF And Adam Cole

AEW WrestleDream 2023 is going to be the latest inclusion to the pay-per-view schedule of All Elite Wrestling promotion. On the very first day of next month, the brand new event will go down in the memory of Japanese wrestling legend Antonio Inoki.

To celebrate the life of the former NJPW veteran, AEW WrestleDream 2023 was announced by AEW President Tony Khan during the All In 2023 media scrum. Referring to Inoki as one of the great dreamers of wrestling, the upcoming PPV has been dedicated to him as he died on that very same day.

In one of the big matches of the AEW WrestleDream 2023, the reigning world champion of AEW, Adam Cole, and his “brochacho” MJF will compete in a tag team match, but the status of that match will depend on Cole’s condition who reportedly came out hurt from the AEW Grand Slam 2023 episode.

AEW Grand Slam 2023: Saraya Retains Women’s World Championship

The current plan is for MJF and Adam Cole to defend their ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Righteous at AEW WrestleWream 2023, according to the reports of Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The veteran wrestling journalist also mentioned the planning of this match to possibly be “bad news” as he couldn’t comprehend why the relatively new tag team will be challenging arguably AEW’s two most top and popular wrestlers at the upcoming PPV.

During the show on WOR, Bryan Alvarez also pointed out that depending on Cole’s injury, MJF could be involved in a singles match at AEW WrestleDream 2023 and that match could be confirmed at the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Cole suffered an ankle injury during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. While the severity of the injury wasn’t revealed by any of the outlets, Cole was seen leaving the hospital on crutches after the Dynamite. Tony Khan has also not commented publicly on Cole’s status since then.

AEW WrestleDream 2023 possible match card

AEW WrestleDream will take place on Sunday, October 1 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington and the predicted match card for the show goes as follows,

– ROH World Tag Team Champions Better Than You Bay Bay (MJF and Adam Cole) vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch)

– ‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

– Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

– AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)