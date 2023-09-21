SportzWiki Logo
AEW Grand Slam 2023: Another Injured Top Champion Left Hospital In Crutches

Arindam Pal

Sep 21, 2023 at 12:42 PM

AEW Grand Slam 2023: Another Injured Top Champion Left Hospital In Crutches

Jon Moxley isn’t the only AEW wrestler to have left the AEW Grand Slam 2023 amid a fatal injury scare, last night. Amid all the major news surrounding the former AEW International Champion picking up a concussion during his matchup against Fenix, Adam Cole also reportedly suffered an injury during the main event of the show although he was never seen in action.

In the final match of AEW Grand Slam 2023, ROH Tag Team Champion and AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF defeated ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe to retain the AEW World Championship. MJF was helped by his brochacho Adam Cole by the end of the match in his title retention.

Ringside News was contacted by a fan in attendance after AEW Grand Slam 2023 to give the news that Adam Cole possibly injured himself as he was running through the ramp to come in aid of MJF. “Cole seemed to have hurt his foot/ankle and was seen limping around the ring after” the source noted.

Randy Orton Spotted At WWE PC; Update On Possible Return In 2023

Adam Cole visited the hospital after AEW Grand Slam 2023

Bryan Alvarez later noted on X that Adam Cole was on his way to the hospital after AEW Grand Slam 2023. No exact update was given on the reason behind Cole taking the trip to the medical facility as seen in the below comments from the source,

“Moxley was hurt in the Fenix match, hence the unplanned finish, but he’s OK. Cole is on his way to the hospital.”

Sean Sapp later provided another update for the fans to report that Adam Cole left the hospital but he left on crutches. No update was received from him on the exact nature of the injury.

Later it was reported by him behind Fightful’s paywall that Adam Cole was in “obvious pain,” and he was limping following AEW Grand Slam 2023. The good thing is that the top superstar didn’t have to spend much time in the hospital but a leg injury isn’t expected either by AEW at this point.

“Adam Cole sustained an injury jumping to ringside, and limped following that, including backstage. We’re told he was in obvious pain backstage and was taken to the hospital. He’s since left and was seen on crutches,” Fightful noted in their report.

Tagged:

Adam Cole

aew dynamite

aew grand slam

All Elite Wrestling

MJF

samoa joe

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

