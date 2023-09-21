AEW Grand Slam 2023: Saraya Retains Women’s World Championship

AEW Grand Slam 2023 was the first time that Saraya put her Women’s World Title on the line and she came out as the winner after the match. It was the same night in 2022 that she made waves after appearing on AEW Dynamite. A year later, she closed out the night as still the champion to remain the queen pin figure of the AEW Women’s Division after another memorable outing.

On the September 20 episode of AEW Dynamite dubbed as AEW Grand Slam 2023, Saraya defeated Toni Storm to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship. It was a back-and-forth encounter with some crazy spots. Plus, Saraya was accompanied by Ruby Soho who made an impact on the outcome of the match.

In an emotional battle between former friends, Storm made use of a high heel behind the referee’s back. She beat the hell out of Ruby Soho and also targeted Saraya with it. Storm then planted a kiss on Saraya’s lips and hit a Storm Zero for a close pinfall count. Saraya also kicked out of a pair of vicious DDTs to grow frustrations on Storm.

Toni Storm keeping the memory of Jade Cargill kissing other women alive on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/czGoxzwhB4 — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) September 21, 2023

AEW Grand Slam 2023: Ruby Soho helps Saraya to retain women’s title

The former two-time women’s champion then wanted to use the spray paint on Saraya but Soho took it from her and passed it to Saraya. Storm was sprayed with it into the eyes before she received the Knight Cap but still she kicked out of it. Finally, Saraya sent Storm into the exposed turnbuckles behind the referee’s back to win the bout at AEW Grand Slam 2023.

And now Toni Storm kicks out of the Knight Cap, sending NYC into a frenzy! Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@Saraya | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/HrisyNtBbN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2023

In one of the marquee matches from the AEW All In 2023 pay-per-view, Saraya defeated Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Toni Storm in a Fatal-4-Way Match to win the AEW Women’s World Championship in late August. It was a perfect occasion for the new champion to have captured the gold in her home country of England.

Within a couple of weeks, it was announced that she would have to put the title on the line at AEW Grand Slam 2023. Then it was last week that Toni Storm earned a shot at Saraya’s title, winning a four-way match and thereby punching a ticker to the Arthur Ashe Stadium.