SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

WWE

AEW

AEW Dynamite

AEW News

News

WWE News

AEW Grand Slam 2023: Saraya Retains Women’s World Championship

Arindam Pal

Sep 21, 2023 at 12:47 PM

AEW Grand Slam 2023: Saraya Retains Women’s World Championship

AEW Grand Slam 2023 was the first time that Saraya put her Women’s World Title on the line and she came out as the winner after the match. It was the same night in 2022 that she made waves after appearing on AEW Dynamite. A year later, she closed out the night as still the champion to remain the queen pin figure of the AEW Women’s Division after another memorable outing.

On the September 20 episode of AEW Dynamite dubbed as AEW Grand Slam 2023, Saraya defeated Toni Storm to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship. It was a back-and-forth encounter with some crazy spots. Plus, Saraya was accompanied by Ruby Soho who made an impact on the outcome of the match.

In an emotional battle between former friends, Storm made use of a high heel behind the referee’s back. She beat the hell out of Ruby Soho and also targeted Saraya with it. Storm then planted a kiss on Saraya’s lips and hit a Storm Zero for a close pinfall count. Saraya also kicked out of a pair of vicious DDTs to grow frustrations on Storm.

Hopefully It’s Long And Entertaining For Everybody,” Saraya On Her 2023 AEW Title Run

AEW Grand Slam 2023: Ruby Soho helps Saraya to retain women’s title

The former two-time women’s champion then wanted to use the spray paint on Saraya but Soho took it from her and passed it to Saraya. Storm was sprayed with it into the eyes before she received the Knight Cap but still she kicked out of it. Finally, Saraya sent Storm into the exposed turnbuckles behind the referee’s back to win the bout at AEW Grand Slam 2023.

AEW Grand Slam 2023: Another Injured Top Champion Left Hospital In Crutches

In one of the marquee matches from the AEW All In 2023 pay-per-view, Saraya defeated Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Toni Storm in a Fatal-4-Way Match to win the AEW Women’s World Championship in late August. It was a perfect occasion for the new champion to have captured the gold in her home country of England.

Within a couple of weeks, it was announced that she would have to put the title on the line at AEW Grand Slam 2023. Then it was last week that Toni Storm earned a shot at Saraya’s title, winning a four-way match and thereby punching a ticker to the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tagged:

AEW

aew dynamite

aew grand slam

All Elite Wrestling

Saraya

Toni Storm

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
AEW Grand Slam 2023: Saraya Retains Women’s World Championship
AEW Grand Slam 2023: Saraya Retains Women’s World Championship

Sep 21, 2023, 12:47 PM

&#8220;Hopefully It&#8217;s Long And Entertaining For Everybody,&#8221; Saraya On Her 2023 AEW Title Run
“Hopefully It’s Long And Entertaining For Everybody,” Saraya On Her 2023 AEW Title Run

Sep 18, 2023, 2:13 PM

AEW Star Saraya Calls Twitter/X Community “A Bunch Of Misogynistic Neck Beards”
AEW Star Saraya Calls Twitter/X Community “A Bunch Of Misogynistic Neck Beards”

Sep 15, 2023, 2:21 PM

“I’m Hot, Successful. You’re Sitting On Your Swamp A** At Home,” Saraya Blasts AEW Fan On X
“I’m Hot, Successful. You’re Sitting On Your Swamp A** At Home,” Saraya Blasts AEW Fan On X

Sep 14, 2023, 2:32 PM

AEW Grand Slam 2023: Saraya To Face Former Bestie In Title Match
AEW Grand Slam 2023: Saraya To Face Former Bestie In Title Match

Sep 14, 2023, 12:20 PM

Saraya Reportedly Forced To Take Shot At WWE With Negative Promos In AEW
Saraya Reportedly Forced To Take Shot At WWE With Negative Promos In AEW

Sep 8, 2023, 5:55 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links