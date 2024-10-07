New matches have been added to the returning AEW WrestleDream 2024 with one of them being a title match set for the PPV. After calling out the Young Bucks on this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Private Party will finally get their shots at the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team titles at this month’s PPV.

Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party earned their title shot by defeating both House of Black and Top Flight in a three-way main event match that went down during this Saturday’s episode of Collision. Queen and Kassidy have never held the titles while the Bucks will put their title on the line for the fifth time at AEW WrestleDream 2024 since winning the belts at April’s Dynasty.

AEW’s Mariah May Admittedly Has “Got A Real Issue” With Her Mother Figures In Life

The two teams have an enriched history to share since the creation of All Elite Wrestling in 2019. There was an inaugural Tag Team title tournament when Private Party defeated the Bucks on the second-ever episode of Dynamite. The two teams have faced each other twice in traditional tag team action since then with the Bucks winning both of them. AEW WrestleDream 2024 will thus mark their fourth overall match.

AEW Dynamite: Dual Title Matches, Eliminator And More Set For October 9 Episode

In another match confirmed for AEW WrestleDream 2024, Darby Allin will take on Brody King in a match that was first revealed through an open challenge. Allin defeated Johnny TV to open the show on Collision and reminded everyone about his open challenge for the coming PPV and how no one had answered it.

As he walked to the back, the House of Black member emerged from the back and attacked the former tag team champ. Brody King choked Allin down using a ring post and stated that he accepted the challenge at AEW WrestleDream 2024.

AEW WrestleDream 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view goes down on Saturday, October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The currently confirmed five matches for the show are given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

– AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

– AEW International Championship Three-Way Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

– ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

– Darby Allin vs. Brody King

– AEW WrestleDream 2024 Zero Hour: ROH men’s TV Champion Atlantis Jr. defends against Brian Cage