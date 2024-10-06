On the coming episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW Women’s World Champion will receive her next challenger for the title. In a big match announced for the show, former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker will compete against former CMLL Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale in a title eliminator match.

It has been announced that the winner of this match on AEW Dynamite will challenge the reigning women’s world champion Mariah May at next Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Nightingale got involved in separate scenes with May this past Wednesday and then on Saturday’s Collision after defeating Trish Adora. She was seemingly coming after May and her title while the returning Britt Baker also featured in a vignette in which she called out May for a championship shot following her win over Serena Deeb, last week on AEW Dynamite.

#AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May may have provoked Interim Executive Vice President Christopher Daniels a bit too much! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@MariahMayX | @FACDaniels pic.twitter.com/CJ0L2WXuIM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2024

As Baker tries to get back into the women’s title picture, her former rival, the reigning TBS & NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone will put both of her titles on the line against the returning Emi Sakura on the coming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Mone has recently started a feud with Kris Statlander after featuring in a segment with Statlander on last Friday’s Rampage and then again another one on Collision, last night. She has defended the TBS title seven times in this ongoing run and the Strong title once and AEW Dynamite will be the first time that both of her titles will be on the line. Sakura hasn’t competed in AEW since April and she has also never held an AEW title.

Also on AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin has requested a face-to-face confrontation with Brody King. This comes after he was attacked on Collision by the big man who also accepted the open challenge that he laid out for WrestleDream, last week.

AEW Dynamite October 9 episode match card

AEW Dynamite October 9 episode takes place at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

– TBS & NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone defends both titles against Emi Sakura

– Willow Nightingale vs. Britt Baker in an AEW Women’s World title eliminator

– Hook calls out Taz’s attackers

– Darby Allin and Brody King face-to-face confrontation