After traveling around the indie scenes around Japan and the United Kingdom, Mariah May has found her foothold in the United States within just a few months after stepping into the wrestling circuit. Starting her career in December 2023 in All Elite Wrestling, she went on to become the queenpin of the women’s division in about eight months which appeared to be a tremendous achievement.

Mariah May is enjoying her days as the reigning women’s champion after being the biggest discovery of All Elite Wrestling for the year 2024. Defeating Toni Storm at All In PPV in her home country of England was the biggest win of her career that came in late August and she followed up with further big wins to keep up the momentums in her corner.

While establishing herself as the new face of the AEW Women’s Division, Mariah May also appeared to be the strongest heel persona of the locker room since turning on her mentor Toni Storm in July to start a blood-filled feud. Her heel acts also continued at All In as she went completely low by slapping the taste out of her mother’s mouth as the latter was sitting in the front row to see her daughter win.

When asked about slapping her mom at All In on August 25 during a recent appearance on Rasslin’, Mariah May didn’t show any sympathy for the woman who raised her. Rather, she admitted to possessing some “real issue with these mother figures in my life.” She was then asked if she was going to slap her mother at every match she attended.

“She’s not going to come to all of my matches,” the reply came. “She lives in London, she’ll maybe get an invite to Forbidden Door, maybe, at a push, if she stays in her seat and keeps her mouth shut.”

Mariah May was frustrated at All In by her mother creating a disturbance

Mariah May then also commented on the actual reason that she opted to put her hands on her mother and that’s because she was trying to stop her from achieving the biggest goal in her career. After grinding a lot in the initial stages of her career, the UK native was going close to winning a title but then her mother appeared to be quite the trouble.

“She was standing up and telling me to stop,” Mariah May added. “Whose own mother tells them to stop? I was trying to become a world champion, I left home at 20 to pursue my dreams of being a wrestler, I’ve moved countries twice because this is all I ever wanted, and she was telling me to stop. She said I was taking it too far.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)