Being a cross-promotional show, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 had both the world titles from their respective brands on the line. While one title remained intact on the reigning champion, the other one changed hands and headed back to its origin in Japan.

In the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, Tetsuya Naito defeated Jon Moxley to become the new champion with the top world title of New Japan Pro-wrestling.

In what appeared to be a wild match at last night’s show, Naito picked up the victory after hitting the Destino finisher on Moxley. The fight between the two spilled all around the ringside area and Moxley came this close to winning the match after hitting his opponent with a lariat and Death Rider.

Then the referee prevented Moxley from using a steel chair in the ring to hit another Death Rider onto it. Naito then utilized this distraction by attempting a Destino followed by a brainbuster and then another Destino for the victory at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

This loss ends the brief title run for Jon Moxley which saw him successfully defend it on four occasions in both AEW and NJPW shows. Meanwhile, Naito sought redemption for his previous loss to Moxley at April’s Windy City Riot event. He is currently enjoying the second run with the championship. His first win came at January’s Wrestle Kingdom 18 before Moxley ended it in April.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: Outcome from the main event match

In the main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, the AEW World Heavyweight Championship was on the line where Swerve Strickland (c) defeated AEW International Champion Will Ospreay to retain the title. This win of Strickland also marked the first loss for Ospreay since officially starting with the AEW, earlier this year.

While his AEW International title was not on the line at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, Ospreay gave it all in the match to become a dual champion. The finishing sequence saw Ospreay staggering around the ring and still attempting a weak Hidden Blade which Strickland countered. Strickland delivered a House Call kick followed by his Big Pressure (JML Driver) for the pin and win.