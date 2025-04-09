Kelly Kelly is one of the handful of names that we could tout as WWE-lifers for showing endless devotion to the company. Starting in the company in the mid-2000s, she only performed the previously Vince McMahon-owned brand and had never competed for any other wrestling promotions after saying a goodbye to the squared circle in the early 2010s.

Now, it appears that WWE has rewarded Kelly Kelly for always being loyal to them. According to Fightful Select, multiple sources within and close to WWE have confirmed that the former Divas Champion is now under a WWE Legends deal. The agreement essentially brings her back into the fold with the WWE, officially although this doesn’t mean that she’s coming back to action.

Real name – Barbie Blank, Kelly Kelly hasn’t been in an active wrestling capacity for over a decade after calling it a quit back in 2012 although she’s featured in one-off Royal Rumble appearances. However, she continues to watch WWE’s weekly programming. In a recent interview with Byron Scott’s Fastbreak, Kelly Kelly admitted catching up with WWE’s modern-day product and having the will to compete against Charlotte Flair,

“I do. I really try to be in the know of what’s going on because I’m still around and come back here and there. I really love Charlotte Flair. She is amazing. She kind of fell into it. She blew up and is so amazing and great. One day. We’re going to have our match.”

A brief look at Kelly Kelly’s WWE career

Signed by WWE at the tender age of just, Kelly Kelly debuted on the ECW brand as the onscreen girlfriend of Mike Knox with an exhibitionist persona. Initially appearing for the Extreme Expose segment, she would make her in-ring debut in August 2006, teaming with Knox and Test to take on Sandman, Tommy Dreamer, and Torrie Wilson in a mixed tag match.

Starting from 2008, Kelly Kelly started was working on a full wrestling schedule. As the most overly babyface figure of the Divas division, she got the deserving WWE Divas Championship winning moment in 2011 by defeating Brie Bella in June. After holding the belt for 104 days, she dropped it to Beth Phoenix.

The year after, Kelly Kelly left the WWE having the intention of featuring in mainstream projects. She eventually starred in reality TV series “WAGS LA” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In the following years, some one-off appearances were reserved for her on WWE TV including one where she won the WWE 24/7 Championship in 2019. Plus, she also competed in 2019, 2020, and 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble matches.