Days passed from the April 4 episode of WWE Smackdown, fans can’t stop talking about the promo segment between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair. If the recent reports are any indication, then the two haven’t been on good terms heading into their Wrestlemania 41 title bout and the bad vibes were visibly spotted via their verbal assaults at each other.

Crossing WWE’s scripted boundaries during the promo sequences, both of the Superstars dragged personal stuff into the conversation, which wasn’t taken, well, backstage. According to Fightful Select, after the insults got personal, producers were quickly told to clean things up from the Tiffany Stratton – Charlotte Flair segment. WWE’s digital team received direct orders to remove all the relationship references, and things were thus taken care of.

The USA Network version still carries the uncut exchange while WWE has erased the controversial mentions in their digital versions. Backstage, the reaction to the whole situation was summed up in one word: “wreck.” Charlotte Flair has heat for instigating the situation, while Tiffany Stratton was blamed for fueling it up. However, there was no reported drama once everyone got backstage.

In more news, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez, several of the lines exchanged between the two stars weren’t part of the original script. Tiffany Stratton’s line about Flair being a “nepo baby” was there, but Flair addressing herself as the “Nepo QUEEN! The number one nepo baby!” wasn’t planned.

Tiffany Stratton reportedly taken to her limit via Charlotte Flair’s promo

Plus, Flair mocking Tiffany Stratton’s high-pitched voice was also totally something uncalled for. “She’s ridiculing her and doing the high-pitched voice thing,” Alvarez revealed, adding that it was then that Tiffy decided that she’d had enough and henceforth, fired back with Flair’s “0-3,” score in failed marriages,

“The discussion about divorces and everything, that was all in the script. But the line about 0-3 which was a reference to how many times she’s been divorced, that was not in the script.”

Alvarez further mentioned that while both the WWE Superstars received heat, backstage, Flair took the better part of it given she started the scene despite being a veteran. At one point, she was also reportedly scheduled to become the new Women’s Champion by defeating Tiffany Stratton at Wrestlemania but things could change following the altercation.