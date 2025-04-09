Just like the previous editions, Wrestlemania 41 match card is also coming together after experiencing some major hiccups in story-telling. As always, injury reasons continued to make a huge impact on WWE’s original planning while ongoing hiatuses also forced the company to scrap some already setup matches on the road to the biggest premium live event of the year.

With just a few days remaining to Wrestlemania 41, we now take a look at five matches that had to be off WWE’s radar due to various reasons,

Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

A well-built storyline through the late summer between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens was supposed to put up a grand match at Wrestlemania 41 and it was also officially announced in March.

However, on the April 4 episode of WWE Smackdown, Owens came out and spoke as a real-life character, breaking the kayfabe aspect to reveal that he has been dealing with neck issues for the last 4 months and needed surgery to fix the issue. Therefore, the match was scrapped after which Orton doesn’t have a scheduled match on the show.

Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY

With a sudden title change, during the post-Elimination Chamber 2025 episode of Monday Night Raw, fans were convinced that WWE wanted to do a Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 with IYO SKY defending against the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match winner, Bianca Belair. However, it’s the popularity of Rhea Ripley that forced her into the equation, making it a triple threat.

Wrestlemania 43: Possible Location Revealed For 2027 Edition Of WWE PLE