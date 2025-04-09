With Stardom in the rear-view, Mina Shirakawa is gearing up for a fresh stint in the United States wrestling circuit. With the biggest premium live event weekend almost upon us, she’d reportedly be in attendance around the event, although no direct connection is expected with the host company, WWE.

Last month, Mina Shirakawa announced that she would be joining the All Elite Wrestling promotion, full-time after her contract with STARDOM expired on March 31. In an update regarding her career, Dave Meltzer has revealed the possible future plans for the Japanese Superstar. In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Tony Khan might just start using her full-time for AEW,

“She’s going to be at WrestleMania weekend doing I think what is it, two STARDOM shows … but she’s moving back to the United States, she’s full-time with AEW, I don’t know when she’s going to start back, but it should be whenever Tony [Khan] gets to start using her.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

“AEW Has Reignited My Fire, Passion,” Mercedes Mone After Historic Feat Achievement

Mina Shirakawa scheduled for STARDOM American Dream event

Leading up to WrestleMania, STARDOM American Dream 2025 is scheduled at The Veil Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, April 17, and Friday, April 18. Along with Mina Shirakawa, other STARDOM stars such as Saya Iida, Hazuki, Maika, Starlight Kid, Suzu Suzuki, and Momo Watanabe are also booked to appear and perform on the two-day affair.

In the beginning phase of 2025, Mina Shirakawa wrestled in AEW, but she performed in the company as a STARDOM wrestler. At the beginning of the year, she battled Mercedes Mone at Wrestle Dynasty in a double title match for the NJPW STRONG and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championships. This match marked her only bout with the AEW for this year.

“I’m Officially A Mainstream Celebrity,” Toni Storm Making Red Carpet Appearance After AEW Dynasty 2025

However, throughout 2024, Mina Shirakawa made appearances for the promotion to continue a storyline angle with Mariah May. Plus, she had the opportunity to wrestle in a championship bout against Toni Storm and Mariah. Heading into the title match, she had also picked up singles wins over the likes of Serena Deeb, Anna Jay, and Emi Sakura on AEW programming.