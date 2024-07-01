Proving the speculations right, Mercedes Mone became a dual champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. The title that was once created for the former WWE Superstar finally came to her grasp as she defeated another champion at the cross-brand show to become the rightful owner of it. Plus, her next target for the dual belts was also possibly revealed at the PPV.

One of the marquee matches of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 was billed to be a Winner Takes All Match for the AEW TBS Women’s Championship and NJPW Strong Women’s Championship where Mercedes Moné (AEW) defeated Stephanie Vaquer (NJPW) to become a double champion.

Is Deonna Purrazzo Vs. Mercedes Mone A Real Possibility In AEW?

Both the champions delivered a slobber-knocker of a bout where Mone mostly garnered boos from the fans and the reason was attributed to her being a Boston native. Despite the fan backlash, she managed to secure the win after hitting the Mone Maker finisher on Stephanie followed by the crossface submission to make the latter tap out.

Mercedes Mone Claims To Be The Greatest Women’s Wrestler

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: Mercedes Mone captures second title win

Thus the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 marked Mone’s second win in just two months of her debut at the promotion. She previously defeated Willow Nightingale for the TBS title at the 2023 Double or Nothing PPV, last month.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 also featured a rematch between Mone and Stephanie from their May 2023 semifinal bout in a one-night tournament for the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Title. Mone also won that bout and went on to compete in the final match of the tourney against Willow Nightingale. But then she seriously injured her knee to get sidelined from action which led to Willow becoming the first-ever Strong champion.

Mone later won the title from Willow at Double or Nothing in a full-circle moment and now she has the Strong Title as well following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV show. She had a celebration in the ring after the dual title win which was interrupted by Dr. Britt Baker. The two shared a staredown to indicate a feud that’s likely beginning this week on AEW Dynamite.