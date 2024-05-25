Mercedes Mone may haven’t participated in tons of matches in recent times but she is certainly beaming with confidence as the in-ring debut approaches closer at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

At this Sunday’s PPV event, the AEW Superstar will compete for the first time ever on behalf of the company against Willow Nightingale with the TBS Championship hanging in the balance. It’ll also be the first time Mercedes Mone will be wrestling for the first time in more than a year as she was out of action since suffering an ankle injury while facing Nightingale at a show for NJPW in May 2023.

Latest On Tay Melo’s Return To AEW In 2024 After Pregnancy Hiatus

Mercedes Mone is excited to make debut at AEW Double or Nothing

Going into AEW Double or Nothing 2024, Mercedes Mone was featured in an interview with The Ringer and expressed her excitement rather than pressure to compete in the ring after a long time. Now that she will be on a large-scale show after almost a year, the nerves are about to hit, but she is confident that she and Nightingale are going to steal the show.

“I don’t want to put pressure on myself because I’ve been doing this for 14 years,” Mercedes Mone said. “I have more excitement than pressure, but I am really nervous as well, just because it’s been a year since I performed, but being in the ring with someone like Willow Nightingale, I know it’s going to be absolutely everything I’ve ever dreamed of. We’re going to go out there and steal the show.”

Forbidden Door 2024 Casino Battle Royal Announced For May 29 AEW Dynamite

Irrespective of her status in the professional wrestling business, Mercedes Mone has been a discussion topic for the fans although she has had only five matches since then for either NJPW or Stardom. The former WWE Star said in the interview that people know who Sasha Banks is, but now she’s ready to show them who she really is and that’s the greatest women’s wrestler of all time,

“They haven’t really got to see the CEO. They know who Sasha Banks is, but the CEO, Mercedes Mone, [is] something they’ve never seen before, and I’m ready to show them. I’m the greatest women’s wrestler of all time, 100 percent.”

Mercedes Mone signed with the AEW, earlier this year and made her first appearance in the company as a member of the female roster this March in her hometown of Boston. Now, she would be seen in action at Double or Nothing which is taking place from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday with the start time of 8 PM ET.