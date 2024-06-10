Deonna Purrazzo remained one of the most sought-after free agents in the world of professional wrestling for a long time in the latter part of 2023. Being a multi-time champion in the formerly Impact Wrestling, now TNA Wrestling as well as in other companies, she established herself as be well-established name after her initial failure in the WWE.

While many thought that WWE could eventually be her destination following TNA departure, All Elite Wrestling signed her into a contract. Then on the first episode of AEW Dynamite of 2024, Deonna Purrazzo made her debut to shake things up in the women’s locker room. Two months later, another former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone made her way to All Elite Wrestling which possibly takes us toward a dream scenario.

Getting these two huge star powers of women’s wrestling under one banner certainly leads the fans to believe the idea that these two will eventually meet inside the squared circle. Speaking with Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl of Fightful’s In The Weeds Deonna Purrazzo mentioned that Mercedes Moné was also one name she’s wanted to face because that’s a dream match,

“Obviously the first person everyone thinks about is Mercedes Moné. That is a dream match of mine, for years now. So I think if that is an opportunity, I would be remiss to not be like, ‘Yes, that’s what I want, that’s what I need.’ So I don’t know. But she hasn’t had the championship match with Mayu [Iwatani] yet.”

Deonna Purrazzo prioritizes getting a matchup against Mayu Iwatani

Speaking in another interview with Dexerto, Deonna Purrazzo recently revisited one particular loss in her career from all the way back in 2018. During a Ring of Honor tournament for the Women of Honor Title, Deonna Purrazzo competed in a match against Mayu Iwatani in the quarter-finals. The result didn’t come in her favor and this time around, she’s looking forward to revert the outcome.

Deonna Purrazzo has been keen on facing Iwatani at Forbidden Door where talents from NJPW get called up for matches against AEW stars in cross-promotional matches and hence she had the following to say,

“If Mayu wins, I’ve been in a match with Mayu. Mayu beat me at Ring of Honor to challenge for the-then Women of Honor Women’s Championship, so there’s some history there that could be really fun to revisit if Mayu ends up defeating Mercedes.”

Soon after entering the AEW Women’s Division, Deonna Purrazzo got the opportunity to challenge for the Women’s Championship held by Toni Storm but she came up short at winning the title at Revolution despite tapping out the champion. While still vying for a rematch, the former Knockouts Champion also wants a big match at the upcoming AEW All In PPV show in August.