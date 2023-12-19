AEW’s CJ Perry Forced To Undergo Surgery Over Infection Taking Over Body

Upon her release from the WWE, Lana, real name, CJ Perry stayed away from professional wrestling for a long time. Some fans wondered if her debut for Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling was imminent which wasn’t. Finally, she became an All Elite this summer and it appears that she has been forced to take a break from action.

This weekend, CJ Perry shared the information on social media that her finger infection had extended to her arm which forced her to seek medical attention at the ER. This situation resulted in her absence from CMLL on Friday and then on AEW Collision taping on Saturday night.

In an update to her health condition, CJ Perry again took to social media to reveal that she had spent over 50 hours in the ER and hospital. The infection has worsened, over time and she is currently scheduled for surgery,

“I have been in the ER and hospital for over 50 hours. The infection has gotten worse, and I’m going into surgery tonight. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all.”

We assume that the former Ravishing Russian is in the safe hands of doctors and she will be back in full force in no time upon a successful surgery. There’s no update on when and how the surgery will be performed and how much time she will be missing from AEW TV.

CJ Perry debuted in AEW at All Out in Chicago

It was in early September that CJ Perry made her return to the world of pro wrestling by attempting to assist her husband, Miro at All Out pay-per-view. However, Miro rejected her help and forced her to go after other clients within the company. While that storyline continues to play out on TV, Perry recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast to detail her debut appearance in AEW,

“I was so excited to return to wrestling, and especially in Chicago. I actually debuted in WWE in Chicago. My first live promo was in Chicago. … The first time the ‘We Want Lana’ chants happened, we were in Chicago.”

CJ Perry further revealed connection on her connection with Chicago as she first turned babyface in the Windy City. All of that previous history made her appearance in Chicago even more special,

“Tony Khan wanted [my debut] in Chicago. Miro was pushing — a lot of this was his idea, a lot of the story. And he wanted it to be in London, but Tony really had a vision for it to happen in Chicago.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)