AEW Revolution 2024: Deonna Purrazzo Secures Women’s Title Match

After weeks of waiting, Deonna Purrazzo will finally get her hands on her former bestie Toni Storm at AEW Revolution 2024. As informed by AEW President Tony Khan, the two will now battle it out in an AEW Women’s Championship Match at the first pay-per-view of All Elite Wrestling waiting for early March.

AEW Revolution 2024 is going to be a huge outing for All Elite Wrestling promotion in March and this event will be highlighted with the legendary Sting calling it close to his illustrious career. While anticipation is high around the circuit, two of the brightest women of modern-day wrestling will also compete in a championship match which makes it a must-see for the fans.

Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo is the first officially revealed bout for AEW Revolution 2024 from All Elite Wrestling. The latter signed a contract with AEW in early January and then imminently debuted for the company on the January 3 episode of Dynamite. Since that night, she has been gunning for the AEW Women’s Champion and Toni Storm.

AEW Revolution 2024: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm is set

As revealed in recent promos, the past connections between these two names have been revealed. There was a point when they possessed identical tattoos on their bodies but in recent times Storm has become delusional, per Purrazzo as she continues to portray the Hollywood gimmick.

While the duo continues to trade barbs with the mic, they have also been engaged in physical capacity in one instance. Plus, Storm has been watching Purrazzo from the commentary desk as the latter was putting up a display of her lethal Fujiwara Armbar submission to defeat names like Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay. Storm is visibly scared of this submission and she will essentially want to avoid it at AEW Revolution 2024.

AEW Revolution 2024 is set to take place on March 3 at the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. As mentioned above, the Women’s Title Match is the first one to be declared by the company. On the other hand, the marquee match of the night will feature Sting and Darby Allin competing against The Young Bucks. This match should be contested for the AEW Tag Team Titles.