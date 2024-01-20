Saraya Lits Up Social Media In Red Piece Amid Controversial Angle On AEW

Saraya is often touted to be one of the pioneer figures in women’s pro wrestling who played a big role in the WWE Women’s Evolution process. Despite her in-ring status, she has ensured that fans keep on talking about her, no matter what. Her social media game is always up to the mark which forces the fans to notice her, anyway.

In the latest, Saraya channeled her vintage look with a new photo drop on Instagram that became a huge hit among her fanbase. Taking to her account on social media, the AEW star uploaded a couple of photos of herself, as part of her nostalgia photo shoot where she channeled the ’60s vibes by wearing a red two-piece.

The simply red-hot post came amid the controversial storyline that’s ongoing on AEW TV. At present, Saraya still remains a member of The Outcasts with Ruby Soho and Harley Cameron on AEW television which isn’t allowing herself much to showcase herself as a wrestler and there’s a part of the fanbase that isn’t liking it, either.

Saraya is involved in an angle with The Outcasts on AEW TV

In a backstage segment of the January 12 episode of AEW Rampage, Saraya and Renee Paquette wished Happy Birthday to Ruby Soho and the latter was supposed to receive a gift. It appeared in the form of a video segment on TV where Parker was seen getting cozy with Harley Cameron. The latter eventually proceeded to plant a kiss on Parker’s lips, a moment where the video was stopped.

Then on the latest episode of Rampage, Ruby Soho grabbed Harley Cameron by the throat and asked her why she kissed Angelo Parker. Saraya signaled Harley to not tell Ruby that it was her who was behind all the set-up. Harley said she was trying to help her and Anna Jay told her to do so. The former AEW women’s champion also convinced Ruby that the plan makes perfect sense.

Soho was forced to find out Anna instead of going after the actual culprits. Meanwhile, fans on Social Media are criticizing this storyline, as they feel this is something that doesn’t fall in line with AEW’s sports-based approach. Time will tell whether bonafide in-ring performers like Saraya and Soho will eventually be utilized inside the squared circle and not in such backstage storylines.