Toni Storm already proved herself to be a class act during her time as the Timeless character on television over the past couple of years. The transformation from a popstar to a forgotten Hollywood classic heroine was astounding which also earned her the accolade of being the best women’s wrestling talent for the year 2024.

Then came the Queen of the Ring movie in early 2025 which didn’t exactly dominate the box office, but Toni Storm’s performance alongside some of her co-workers from the professional wrestling circuit dragged attention. AEW President Tony Khan has stood tall behind the project and she’s also revealed how some of the AEW talents got involved in the project.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Khan revealed that director Ash Avildsen approached in the early stages of the casting process, and specifically asked her about Toni Storm to which Khan absolutely agreed given he always thinks the multi-time AEW women’s champion to be the “greatest actress in Hollywood,” and so he “was very supportive of” the talent’s involvement in it.

AEW adjusted Toni Storm’s schedule for Queen of the Ring filming

Khan further elaborated that Toni Storm is the person that comes to her mind when it comes to the blend Hollywood and professional wrestling. The AEW President then also shared that he spent about an hour on the phone with Avildsen discussing the project before The Timeless One was officially onboard for the cast. Thereafter, AEW allowed her to film the movie through an adjusted schedule.

“Toni Storm needed to take a little time off for filming, and this was a long time ago. It all worked out just absolutely fantastic. We’re very proud of Toni and her work, and everybody associated with Queen of the Ring has done a great job. They’ve been a great sponsor for us, and Toni’s a great champion and a great actress,” added Khan. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Queen of the Ring, the biopic-based film on Mildred Burke had a worldwide release on Friday, March 7. The film’s cast features a number of wrestling stars in prominent roles including AEW wrestlers Toni Storm as Clara Mortensen and Kamille as June Byers. Even WWE’s Naomi was included in the cast dragging attention from the professional wrestling circuit but it failed to create a bigger impact in the box-office perspective.