After solidifying a legacy in the professional wrestling circuit through her WWE career, Renee Paquette became an All Elite alongside her husband to explore more opportunities. She’s seemingly happy with what swayed across in the last couple of years from a career perspective but the will to achieve more is obviously there for an enthusiast like hers.

While Renee Paquette is best known for her work in wrestling as a backstage interviewer, she’s also been a podcaster and TV host who also boasts of writing a cookbook. That being said, she was asked the question of what’s next in her career while speaking with Denise Salcedo at the red carpet premiere of Queen of the Ring.

In reply, it was revealed by Renee Paquette that she misses doing long-form interviews like she used to do via The Sessions podcast and that she would also like to conduct such conversations in a televised format,

“I think I love doing interviews. I love doing those long-form interviews. I had a blast doing them when I was doing The Sessions podcast. I think doing that more in a TV form, I would love to do something like that. Something like that would be really cool.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

“I Get A Little Bit Of The Itch,” Renee Paquette On Heading Back To Commentary In AEW

Renee Paquette has been with All Elite Wrestling since September 2022

It’s almost been three years since Renee Paquette got signed with All Elite Wrestling upon arriving at the scene during a September 2022 episode. Since then, she has been a constant presence on the TV shows and henceforth conducted hundreds of backstage interviews, and also in front of the live audience. She even got her own interview series on AEW’s YouTube channel called AEW Close-Up & AEW Meal and a Match.

For years, we were accustomed to seeing WWE programming with the familiar face of Renee Young aka Renee Paquette. The one who was said to be a pioneer in professional wrestling journalism departed the WWE in the summer of 2020 which appeared to be a heartbreaking news for most of the fans.

However, Renee Paquette’s fanbase has been fortunate to see her on AEW programming, each week doing interviews. During this conversation Salcedo, she also stated that Harley Cameron and Swerve Strickland are two of her favorite people to interview as they both bring their own elements to their segments.