After endless rumors regarding the comeback of AJ Lee in the WWE over the past couple of years, it seems that wheels are now in motion to make it a reality. If the ongoing reports are to be believed, then creative direction is underway to drag the former Divas Champion back on WWE programming, especially the way the Clash in Paris premium live event went off the air.

Fightful Select initially reported on Sunday night, ahead of the international premium live event, that AJ Lee has been brought up in “numerous pitches” as of late within the WWE creative team. Following the end of the PLE, it was further noted to Fightful that the pitches were related to that ending, and some of the pitches “weren’t quite shut down like they used to be.”

“We can’t confirm an AJ Lee return is a go, but sources in WWE said there has been more traction on it of late than in previous years,” Fightful offered an update to the scenario.

AJ Lee rumored to back up CM Punk after Seth Rollins-Becky Lynch pairing begins in WWE

In the main event of Clash in Paris 2025, Seth Rollins (c) defeated CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal-4-Way match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk was close to putting Rollins away with his GTS, but Becky Lynch interfered on Rollins’ behalf, low-blowing AJ Lee’s husband CM Punk, allowing Rollins to score the win with a stomp on the chair.

With Rollins and Lynch now back as a couple on TV, discussions are on regarding the match finish at the Clash in Paris post-show. AJ Lee’s name was brought up by the panel as a potential backup for Punk in a move that should add a new layer to the long-stretched feud between Rollins and Punk that’s been underway since the latter’s WWE return in 2023.

AJ Lee never wore her wrestling boots since her retirement in 2015 due to a neck injury, and rather focused on a writing career alongside being an advocate for mental health. She was briefly associated with wrestling in 2021 as an executive producer and color commentator for Women of Wrestling, but she never actually competed for the promotion before departing two years later.