WWE Clash in Paris 2025 was an international premium live event held at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. With 30,343 fans in attendance at the show, the show recorded a new gate record for this arena, shattering the previous one held by a Taylor Swift concert. The night concluded in a wild way with the long-standing rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk getting more intense.

In the main event of Clash in Paris 2025, Seth Rollins (c) defeated CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal-4-Way match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. There was confusion regarding Uso’s participation in the match due to the earlier attack he suffered at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and he competed in the match.

Rollins was out alone in this headliner bout of Clash in Paris 2025 as Breakker and Reed were ejected from the building due to their brutal attack on Uso as well as on Roman Reigns following the latter’s win over Reed in the opening contest of the PLE.

The closing stretch of the match at Clash in Paris 2025 saw Knight getting out of the equation after going through the announce table upon missing an elbow drop, while Rollins turned Uso’s spear attempt into a Pedigree.

Clash in Paris 2025: Becky Lynch helps Seth Rollins to retain title

That being said, Punk and Rollins were the two to duke it out in the match. Punk escaped a Stomp attempt by Rollins on a chair and rather hit Rollins with one GTS. After Rollins fell on his shoulder, Punk was looking to hit another one when a masked identity hit the ring and low-blowed Punk.

That persona revealed himself to be none other than Becky Lynch, coming to the aid of her husband, Seth Rollins. This move allowed Rollins to hit the stomp on Punk on top of a steel chair and secure the title win at Clash in Paris 2025.

Lynch picked up a beef with Punk as she went bad-mouth against him during an episode of Smackdown in Ireland. THE MAN herself was in action at Clash in Paris 2025 as she successfully defended the Women’s Intercontinental Title against Nikki Bella, heading into the 86th day of this ongoing reign.