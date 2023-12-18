“Those Women Also Brought A Very Entertainment Side,” Nikki Bella On WWE Divas Era

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

"Those Women Also Brought A Very Entertainment Side," Nikki Bella On WWE Divas Era

Arindam Pal
Dec 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM

“Those Women Also Brought A Very Entertainment Side,” Nikki Bella On WWE Divas Era

Nikki Bella was a pioneer for the WWE for over a decade when it came to the women’s locker room. Being a veteran name, WWE utilized them in multiple roles throughout the years and even at a point when she was medically disqualified to compete in the ring. It was essentially affirmed that she was treated as one of the WWE-lifers but that wasn’t the case.

Both Brie and Nikki Bella were under WWE Legend contracts after retiring from in-ring competition in the late 2010s. They have mostly been used as the brand ambassadors of the WWE until their deal with the company was up. The entrepreneurs then decided not to renew the contracts as they wanted to build their own identities. This ensured that their good terms with the company came to an end.

The Bella Twins “Get Sad At Time” For Not Being Part Of Current WWE Roster

Looking back at her days with the company, Nikki Bella recently conversed with WESH’s Belal Jaber. While she had a great career, she was unhappy about getting hated by the fans during her time in the company for no reason. WWE Divas usually garnered heat for a portion of the fanbase but the veteran pointed out a reason why that bunch of talents did a fantabulous job,

“…I do feel like now because all those women also brought a very entertainment side and a sparkle that made women so rare and what made Divas rare worldwide, and I think that’s why we are finally being recognized for that.”

“They Didn’t Want Women To Overshadow The Men,” Nikki Bella’s Big Allegation To WWE

Nikki Bella detailed how WWE Divas always entertained the audience

Nikki Bella then name-dropped talents like Melina, Beth Phoenix, Michelle McCool, and other wrestlers during the Divas era who made the female talents relevant, back then. They were as good as the male performers but they weren’t given the same opportunities to showcase the talents which the current female wrestlers in WWE have been able to receive.

“We were trained to like, ‘Hey, when your music hits and you walk out that Gorilla, how do you make the world stop and watch you?” Nikki Bella added how the Divas added elements to their TV characters.

“So you had really cool entrances, and then we showcased that in the ring because Vince was so big on be athletic, but also I want to see smile when you get hit or like be girly. That was stuff we had to do, and we were trained, but it made us unique, and it made us an era that is missed.”

Reports of disagreements between WWE and Nikki Bella alongside Brie came out in early 2023 as they voiced criticism of WWE’s treatment toward women wrestlers around the Raw is XXX episode. WWE later uplifted the status of their female talents but the Bella Twins opted to leave the company.

Bella Twins

Brie Bella

Nikki bella

The Bella Twins

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

The Bella Twins “Get Sad At Time” For Not Being Part Of Current WWE Roster
The Bella Twins “Get Sad At Time” For Not Being Part Of Current WWE Roster

Dec 14, 2023, 6:11 PM

“They Didn’t Want Women To Overshadow The Men,” Nikki Bella’s Big Allegation To WWE
“They Didn’t Want Women To Overshadow The Men,” Nikki Bella’s Big Allegation To WWE

Dec 11, 2023, 7:24 PM

The Bella Twins Fuels Up AEW Arrival Rumors After Posing With Two Top Female Stars
The Bella Twins Fuels Up AEW Arrival Rumors After Posing With Two Top Female Stars

Nov 20, 2023, 2:11 PM

Veteran Nikki Bella Snubbed On November 13 Episode Of WWE Raw
Veteran Nikki Bella Snubbed On November 13 Episode Of WWE Raw

Nov 14, 2023, 9:25 PM

The Cavinder Twins Reminds WWE Veteran Of The Bella Twins FOR THIS REASON
The Cavinder Twins Reminds WWE Veteran Of The Bella Twins FOR THIS REASON

Nov 13, 2023, 6:20 PM

