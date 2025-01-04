Former WWE Superstar Celeste Bonin, better known as Kaitlyn to the fans has preponed a career wrap-up with the company almost a decade ago. Away from the pro-wrestling circuit, it appears that she is just willing to make a return to the ring if the right opportunity is offered to her and it might go down at the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Over the past few years, most of the surprise appearances in Royal Rumble came in the women’s division matches and one such could have happened in 2022 in the form of Kaitlyn. However, things didn’t materialize on that night for the All-Star Rumble as she planned and her appearance was trimmed down at the last minute despite the backstage presence.

Kaitlyn once missed a Royal Rumble appearance

Remembering that night, Kaitlyn further reflected on a possible return at Royal Rumble while speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show. The real-life Celeste Bonin was asked whether she would be open to potentially returning to WWE as a Royal Rumble participant and the answer she gave was more than just positive.

“I’m always down to do something cool. If it’s cool and fun and makes sense, I’m always down for that. I had gone to a Royal Rumble a couple years ago where there was a possibility that I was gonna be in it, and it ended up not unfolding,” Kaitlyn continued.

“But I have a whole different life now, but WWE is such a big part of who I am. So I’m always down for stuff that makes sense. I’m always down for stuff that’s really cool.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Touted as a powerhouse performer in the long run, Kaitlyn was victorious in NXT Season Three and reigned as WWE Divas Champion before departing in 2014. Dealing with issues in her personal life, she stayed away from competition until a brief return to the wrestling ring for the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

She won in the first round against Kavita Devi but then she got eliminated in the second round via a loss to Mia Yim. Apart from that, Kaitlyn also became the first Slamforce Africa Women’s Champion in 2019 by defeating former Impact Knockout Katie Forbes and South African wrestler Black Widow. Her final TV appearance came on the WWE Raw Reunion episode in July 2019.