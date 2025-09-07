Proving all the earlier reports right about her return, AJ Lee did find her way back to television last Friday night, sending the pro-wrestling fans into a frenzy. The AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, came unglued last night in the wake of the much-anticipated return of the former Divas Champion on WWE SmackDown. It marked more than 10 years since the pioneer female wrestler had set foot in a WWE ring to seek vengeance on her husband, CM Punk’s behalf.

While the returnee is set for her next appearance in a WWE ring, fans can expect more of her on television. According to BodySlam.net, AJ Lee has signed a multi-year, full-time contract with the WWE. The report adds that her full-time return only shows that WWE would be positioning her as a major figure in the women’s division.

With a lot of attention toward AJ Lee, WWE considers this to be a major investment as one of the cornerstone figures of the women’s division’s history. “AJ’s full-time status signals something bigger. WWE is investing in her as a cornerstone of the division again.” PWInsider also noted that the returnee would make frequent appearances because she has signed a long-term and full-time contract with WWE.

Locker room reactions revealed upon AJ Lee’s WWE return

In more news, the WWE locker room is buzzing with excitement after AJ Lee’s surprise return on SmackDown, indicating that the energy isn’t limited to the fans only. The reaction behind the scenes has reportedly been “quite high,” as she’s considered to be a pioneer. Overall, the return was met with enthusiasm from both talent and production staff, according to Bodyslam.

On the latest bygone episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Lee returned to television after more than a decade to seek vengeance on Becky Lynch on her husband, CM Punk’s behalf. AJ attacked the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch after The Man disrespected Punk throughout the week and also cost him a world title match at Clash in Paris.

Now, AJ Lee is all set to grace tomorrow’s episode of WWE Raw as the expectation is that her Mixed Tag Team match alongside CM Punk against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be confirmed on the show for WWE – ESPN joint venture, Wrestlepalooza.