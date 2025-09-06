Upon delivering a star-studded night on WWE SmackDown, this week from Chicago, Illinois, another loaded edition from the blue brand is waiting next week, with two SummerSlam rematches on the card. Besides, The Beast Incarnate will also be in the building with his hunting mode on ahead of Wrestlepalooza.

As announced during this week’s WWE SmackDown, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Jade Cargill on next Friday’s edition. Previously, Stratton defeated Cargill on night one of SummerSlam to retain the title, marking next week’s bout a rematch between the two.

It was during last Friday’s WWE SmackDown that Cargill herself declared that she had been named the number-one contender to Tiffany Stratton’s Women’s Title after she won a tag team match the week prior, pitting these two against Nia Jax and Becky Lynch.

After hearing the declaration from Cargill, Stratton reminded her that she had walked out with the win during their first match at SummerSlam. Stratton also boasted that she has been undefeated this year since winning the title on the first 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, and the outcome of the future bout would be the same, while Cargill reminded Stratton that it’s only a matter of time before she wins the title.

Also set for next week’s WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one after having multiple physical altercations in recent times. That matchup was announced with a hype video during last night’s episode. Originally, the fans hoped to see this match at Clash in Paris, but that wasn’t the case. The two also clashed in the main event of SummerSlam, five years ago.

In another major attraction for WWE SmackDown, next week, Brock Lesnar will appear live on the show. Making his first appearance since SummerSlam, Lesnar attacked John Cena last night. It was then announced that he would go head-to-head with Cena at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

WWE SmackDown September 12 Episode Match Card

Heading into the path-breaking Wrestlepalooza premium live event on ESPN, WWE SmackDown will present the second-last installment on the September 12 episode at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The currently announced match card for the weekly show on the USA Network goes as follows,

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

– Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

– Brock Lesnar appears live