“All Of It Was His Idea,” CJ Perry Reveals The Mastermind Behind Her AEW Debut

After entertaining the WWE Universe with her Lana on-screen character, it’s time for CJ Perry to entertain the AEW audience. This lady didn’t ever have a wrestling background but she ultimately became one of the most popular names on the WWE roster purely due to her dedication to the wrestling business. Also, she briefly converted to a wrestler in the hope of becoming a champion, a dream that never came true.

Time will tell whether All Elite Wrestling will utilize CJ Perry as a wrestler or not but for the time being, she will only be a manager on TV. Debuting on the All Out PPV event, she is targeting to have her own scouting management company which totally is a kayfabe idea and it appears her husband is the mastermind behind this.

“Vince Wanted Me To Come Out With The Paint On My B**bs,” WWE Diva Shares Non-PG Story

Miro wanted to bring “Hot and Flexible” CJ Perry to AEW

While speaking to Fightful, CJ Perry opened up about her arrival in All Elite Wrestling. After getting released by the WWE in 2021, it took her more than two years to make the debut in WWE’s rival brand, a move that was always advocated by Miro. Some scheduling conflicts were there to get cleared up while Miro was always working on expanding the “Hot and Flexible” wife idea on TV.

“The time is now. Well, definitely subscribe to CJPerry.com so you can get the full tea, all of it. I think it was a timing thing. This was always a discussion. Miro’s been plotting this out for a really long time, talking about his Hot & Flexible wife, for probably two years now and wanting to bring me in,” CJ Perry detailed.

“It was just a timing thing. I had a lot of other things going on, a couple of different projects. It was just figuring out the timing and the timing was right. All of it was his idea, to be honest. All of it was his idea. I’m just hired talent right now.”

As seen in the past on Total Divas and their YouTube channel, Miro was always open about her super attractive wife who also possesses tremendous flexibility. The shtick was pitched to the AEW creative and they eventually agreed to the idea to kick things off from AEW All Out 2023 onward.

CJ Perry debuted with the “Hot and Flexible” shtick in an attempt to assist Miro and protect him from Powerhouse Hobbs at All Out. If this debut is any hint then the former Lana will continue with her managerial role in the new company rather than being a wrestler.