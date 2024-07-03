Initially beginning on the roster in the NXT 2.0 era, Arianna Grace has built the reputation of being the “Miss NXT” in the women’s locker room. Starting in the 2022 Breakout Tournament, she has improved her in-ring potential ever since but things will have to be elevated a lot if she wants to make a name for herself in the singles division.

For the time being, Arianna Grace can expect to build some momentums as part of a tag team and she also has a partner in mind who has plenty in common with her. In fact, she had a brief interaction with the fellow Canadian during her recent NXT cameo run which makes her believe that the two could make an interesting combo.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Classic, Arianna Grace showered praise on Chelsea Green as the two bonded with each other over their shared beauty pageant history on the May 7 episode of NXT,

“She was so kind. She’s also a fellow Canadian and [maybe] Canadian girls in general might be nicer than American girls. Might not be true but so far in my experience is, yes, it is true.”

Arianna Grace predicts future success with Chelsea Green as a team

While Arianna Grace and Chelsea Green might have a lot in common and they got along together on their first show during that interaction, they both came up short that night with the former losing to Michin and the latter unsuccessfully challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. But that doesn’t wipe out the chances of having future success between the two.

“I would absolutely love to work with her,” Arianna Grace declared. “She’s stylish, she’s funny, she’s sympathetic. Someone that you can bond with and really share your emotions with is hard to come by. It felt like a true sisterhood [right away so] if we were to nourish that friendship, I’m sure that anything would be possible for us to achieve.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Just a day after getting drafted to SmackDown alongside her tag team partner Piper Niven in the 2024 WWE Draft, Chelsea Green made a surprise comeback on WWE NXT TV during the final episode of April and then she was quick to challenge Roxanne Perez for the Women’s Title. After coming up short, she was featured in the below-given crying moment with Arianna Grace sharing similar emotions.

For those who don’t know, Arianna Grace is the daughter of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella who admittedly is very proud of the work that she is putting up on NXT TV. He also previously saw her as the female version of The Rock but for that accolade, she has to achieve a lot more.