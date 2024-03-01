“I Didn’t Think It Would Be As Serious As It Was,” WWE NXT Bombshell Recalls Year-Long Injury

Just after making TV debut in the WWE through the NXT brand, Arianna Grace became one of the most popular up-and-coming female stars of the brand. It was in late 2021 when she was trying to become one of the breakout female talents with her all-around skills before injury put an abrupt halt to all her efforts.

After tearing an ACL and meniscus in her knee in October 2022, Arianna Grace needed to undergo a subsequent surgery to fix the injury. The recovery time for this kind of injury ranges from 9 to 12 months for most athletes although her father Santino Marella was “hopeful for a spring return to the ring” for her daughter. Eventually, it took her almost the fall but she was able to make a return to the WWE.

Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Insane Support At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Arianna Grace picked up an injury during a training session

After staying almost a year on the shelf, Arianna Grace finally returned to in-ring action at an NXT live event in September. The following month, she took part in the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament and came up short. During a recent appearance on Wilde On podcast, the second-generation athlete opened up on how she ended up picking up an injury in late 2022.

“I felt like a big pop but it didn’t hurt. So then I tried to get up and I was like, ‘Damn, I can’t finish this match.’ I was so embarrassed, because at the time, I didn’t think it would be as serious as it was. I was like, ‘Everyone’s gonna think I’m a chicken, I should’ve finished the match,’” Arianna Grace declared.

“It is ironic looking back now, I’m like, ‘At least let it be like a little bit sprained at least so no one thinks I’m a wuss.’ Then I got the call, and it was [confirmed to be a] torn ACL, torn meniscus, sprained MCL.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

As noted above, Arianna Grace had to undergo surgery given the extent of the injury. Followed by an extensive period of rehabilitation, she had to miss a lot of action and get back in the line. For the better part of her recovery period, she didn’t have the opportunity to wrestle but she did compete in the 2023 Miss Universe Canada pageant to gain some mainstream fame.