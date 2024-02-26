Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Insane Support At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Tiffany Stratton had already showcased talent during her NXT run by becoming a champion on the brand at the age of just 24. Then she made an impressive debut on the WWE main roster which led her to the appearance at the latest bygone Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia where she looked forward to creating history.

As a former NXT Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton participated in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match alongside some veteran superstars of the main roster and looked forward to becoming the youngest-ever Chamber Match winner. She ultimately came up short but perhaps it was her who stole the show with athletic gestures. Besides, she was the one to have garnered more cheers than one would expect from the seasoned names of the WWE.

The audience present at the Optus Stadium passionately chanted for Tiffany Stratton and they booed another babyyface star Liv Morgan after she eliminated the former name. Even when the former NXT star wasn’t present in the ring, there was resounding support for her from the fans and that moment occurred during the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

While Drew McIntyre was dominating the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, loud chants of “Tiffy time” echoed through the WWE Universe, indicating how much she was supported. Reacting to the segment, Tiffany Stratton expressed her excitement and gratitude to the Australian fans on X, by stating the following,

“No way y’all are amazing.”

Tiffany Stratton blamed the audience for her shortcomings at Elimination Chamber

Contrary to her reaction on social media, Tiffany Stratton showed her heel character following Elimination Chamber and blamed the crowd for her shortcomings. In a backstage interview with Byron Saxton after the match, the center of attention blamed Australia for not cheering her louder. She essentially suggested that a more enthusiastic response could have led to a win,

“Obviously, Australia has great taste, I have to say. But maybe if they would have cheered a little bit louder, I actually would have won.”

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows. She will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Title at Wrestlemania 40.