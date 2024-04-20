Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal appears to be one of the names to be released by the WWE as confirmed heading into the latest episode of Smackdown. It was the star himself who announced the departure after taking his Twitter account,

I Quit. Maharaja Out 💰. — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) April 20, 2024

Jinder Mahal’s bio on Twitter currently reads, “Free agent – 90 days.” Mike Johnson of PWInsider then reported that the Indian-origin WWE Star has parted ways with the WWE. Johnson writes that he has been released, and he has a standard 90-day non-compete clause attached to the release. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful then also confirmed the release.

Jinder Mahal’s two former allies in the WWE as well as country natives, Veer and Sanga have also been released by WWE, according to the reports of Fightful. The duo made up the Indus Sher tag team and were last seen on WWE programming in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on April 5 SmackDown. Xia Li and Xyon Quinn have also been released from the WWE, according to multiple outlets.

At the very beginning of this year, Jinder Mahal suddenly returned to the conversation amongst the WWE Universe starting during the Day 1 episode of Monday Night Raw. The Rock confronted him on that night to put him back into the spotlight.

Jinder Mahal competed in a World Title Match on Day 1 episode of Raw

A week later, Jinder Mahal was in line for a WWE World Heavyweight Title shot against the champion Seth Rollins in a one-on-one showdown, a move that was questioned by AEW President Tony Khan. A verbal war on social media also went down between the two leading to the title match. Ultimately, Rollins retained his title but picked up an injury during that matchup.

Jinder Mahal’s shocking WWE championship run started in Backlash 2017 where he defeated Randy Orton. That title reign lasted for 170 days which stands as a notable achievement in comparison to some of the legendary names in WWE history. A previous post from Reddit’s Squared Circle pointed out that the only single WWE title reign by any Indian-origin WWE Superstar outlasted the individual WWE title reigns of 29 former champions.