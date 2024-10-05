Speculations are already there regarding a huge return scheduled for Bad Blood 2024, WWE’s latest premium live event. It’s been touted as one of the biggest shows in the company’s calendar on multiple occasions by the reigning undisputed WWE Champion and he might just end up confronting his rival from the Wrestlemania XL season.

The rumors regarding The Rock’s return at Bad Blood 2024 were fueled up after he took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message in support of Apalachee High School Wildcats as they prepared for their first home game since the mass shooting went down at the school about a month ago.

The Great One happens to be in Atlanta, Georgia, per the statement released on social media just hours before Bad Blood 2024 which emanates from the same city,

“Big football game tonight as the Apalachee High School Wildcats take the field in their first home game back since their school’s mass shooting about a month ago. These players, coaches, teachers, the entire community and ALL the students at Apalachee are the symbol of resilience, love and strength. I promised them, I would be there tonight for them.”

The Rock is probably meeting Cody Rhodes in a Wrestlemania match

It was after his conversation on the Pat McAfee Show that Cody Rhodes subtly hinted at The Rock’s return at Bad Blood 2024. McAfee then walked up to ask Cody a question, “I heard the big guy is coming back this week.” Cody responded by saying, “Which one?” to which McAfee then replied by saying the following, “You told me all I need to know.”

On the RAW after WrestleMania 40, The Rock and Cody Rhodes had an intense verbal showdown, where the former hinted that his business with the latter wasn’t finished. Teasing a future meet, it was made clear that their rivalry should produce a big match at WrestleMania 41.

The official storyline between the two might just now kick off at the Bad Blood 2024 premium live event that takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5.