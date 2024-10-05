Roman Reigns’ return at this year’s Summerslam changed the landscape of WWE Smackdown and brought more excitement to the fans. Still continuing with his limited schedule, he’d making back-to-back appearances at the upcoming WWE PLEs those are the remaining ones of 2024.

Then in 2025, WWE will be kicking things off in their PLE schedule via the 38th annual Royal Rumble event that’s set to take place on February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the buzz around Roman Reign’ role is getting stronger given the history he already possesses in this particular show.

The official poster for the January premium live event has dropped, and it has none other than Roman Reigns on it which essentially affirms that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be on the show. Thanks to a recent Backstage Pass Live Q&A hosted by WrestleVotes, fans may have also received some answers regarding the capacity of his appearance.

Roman Reigns to compete in Men’s Royal Rumble Match

According to the reports WrestleVotes, Roman Reigns is expected to be part of the men’s Royal Rumble match itself rather than competing in a one-on-one bout,

“From just the short questions that I asked that I got back, he’s probably more likely to be in the Rumble for the first time in a while as opposed to a singles stand-alone match… Roman’s on the Rumble poster, likely to be in the Rumble match.”

With that, Roman Reigns’ return to Royal Rumble will be the first time in he will compete in a men’s Royal Rumble match since 2020, where Drew McIntyre eliminated him for the win. Interestingly from 2017 through 2020, he was the 29th man to be sent over the top ropes in this match for four straight years in a row.

If Roman Reigns competes in the 2025 Royal Rumble match, then it will mark the 10th anniversary of his only Rumble match win from January 2015. For the time being, he’s scheduled to be back in competition for the first time since this year’s Wrestlemania at tonight’s Bad Blood when he teams up with rival Cody Rhodes to take on the tag team of The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the potential main event of Bad Blood.