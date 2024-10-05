Three female superstars have officially been announced to be the host of the returning WWE premium live event, Bad Blood 2024. Scheduled for tonight from the city of Atlanta, the show has now acquired one additional host alongside the two names that were already announced for the same role, last week.

It was during the latest episode of Smackdown that the announcement came about Naomi joining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill as the host of Bad Blood 2024. Naomi was able to defeat Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown after which the confirmation. Before digesting the loss, Stratton also tried to cash in her MITB contract on Jax who was attacked by Bayley.

In more news around Bad Blood 2024, the former Brain Busters and Four Horsemen members will attend the show. This confirmation came through a short note on his X account, last Friday evening which noted that he and Tully Blanchard will be in attendance for Saturday’s premium live event in Atlanta.

“Heading to very familiar surroundings for WWE Bad Blood tomorrow in Atlanta,” Anderson wrote about his presence at Bad Blood 2024. “Having Tully there should provide some serious flashbacks, and it will be an honor to walk the halls of the fresh, new WWE. To all my friends who still work there see ya tomorrow!”

If the earlier updates from Mike Johnson of PWInsider are to be believed then names like Scott Steiner, Rick Steiner, and Diamond Dallas Page will also be a part of the Bad Blood 2024 as WWE is flying in multiple legends for the PLE. They’ll reportedly take part in a photo session with fans before the main show.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5. The five matches announced for the show are given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley or Naomi

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill and Naomi to host