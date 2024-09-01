The team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest achieved sweet revenge at Bash in Berlin 2024 WWE premium live event by defeating Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match. Despite interferences from Judgment Day members during the match, the combo of Ripley-Priest also known as the Terror Twins came out victorious.

While the majority of the action in this match at Bash in Berlin 2024 was Priest vs. Dominik and Liv vs. Rhea, per the rules of a mixed tag match, Ripley did get to beat up “Dom Dom” for a bit to the massive cheers from the audience. There was a moment when Ripley choked him out with her legs to bring back memories from the time before Dominik joined Judgment Day and secured Ripley as his love interest.

Ripley and Damian hit Liv and Dominik with a Double Razor’s Edge finishers to the delight of the audience present at Bash in Berlin 2024. JD McDonagh and Carlito tried to interfere after this but they got taken out. Finn Balor came from behind and laid out Priest behind the referee’s back, allowing Dom to pick up some momentums.

Bash in Berlin 2024: Rhea Ripley pins Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match

Dom-Dom hit Damian with a 619 followed by a Frog Splash and went for the cover, but Priest kicked out. Priest superkick-ed Bálor but Dom caught him with a suicide dive before digesting a clothesline on the announce table. Morgan was alone in the ring which allowed Ripley to drop her with the Rip-tide finisher for the pin-fall win at Bash in Berlin 2024.

Dominik and Morgan introduced themselves as a power couple of the WWE by kissing each other at SummerSlam after Dominik cost Ripley the WWE Women’s World Title match against Liv. On the same night. Balor turned on Priest and cost him the WWE World Heavyweight Title. The next night, Ripley and Priest were ousted from the Judgment Day faction to set up this match at Bash in Berlin 2024.

In a post-match interview, Rhea Ripley essentially mentioned that her feud with Dom and Morgan isn’t over at Bash in Berlin 2024. This could be an indication that one more singles contest between Ripley and Morgan might be in store at next month’s Bad Blood PLE.