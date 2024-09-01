The highly personal rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre continued at last night’s Bash in Berlin 2024 WWE premium live event that went down from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The two competed in a Strap Match where Punk picked up the win and settled the score with McIntyre. But it wasn’t a pin-fall or submission win as the only way to win the match was to touch down the four corners of the ring at a time.

Punk was bleeding a little from the forehead after receiving a headbutt by McIntyre at Bash in Berlin 2024. McIntyre bodyslamm-ed Punk on top of a Steel Chair taking advantage of his state before hitting him with a Claymore Kick. After touching the 3 corners, Punk went out of the ring to send Drew head-first into a steel chair in the corner.

Punk touched 3 corners and went for the 4th, but Drew threw him outside the ring through a table! The two touched down the three corners and battled for the fourth but failed. Punk eventually locked in the Sharpshooter on McIntyre and McIntyre tapped out. But it didn’t count as it was a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin 2024.

McIntyre took out Punk’s family bracelet from his trunks, wore it on his hand, and hit Punk with the Claymore Kick. He touched two ring corners, but Punk pulled him in and hit a GTS. Punk eventually hit McIntyre with three GTS-es, took back his bracelet, and touched the four corner for the win at Bash in Berlin 2024.

Bash in Berlin 2024: Punk-McIntyre stands 1-1 in singles matches

With this win, Punk and McIntyre now have a 1-1 record against each other in their ongoing storyline. Last month, McIntyre defeated Punk at Summerslam in a match where Seth Rollins was the special guest referee. The assumptions are that they might have a final match of their trilogy at Bad Blood PLE scheduled for next month.

Bash in Berlin 2024 also marked the first time that Punk won a televised match on WWE TV since walking out of the company in 2014. He defeated Billy Gunn on an episode of Raw in January of that year which was his last WWE TV win until last night. Punk returned to the WWE at Survivor Series last November and then in action at the men’s Royal Rumble match in January.