It’s been more than ten years since Becky Lynch has been performing on the WWE main roster, starting from the summer of 2015. While critics always cited her as one of the most promising newcomers in the lot, the less-glittering NXT career and lack of creative efforts initially doomed her run. But once the breakout push was given a couple of years later, she became a history-maker.

Several years removed from her initial days in the WWE, Becky Lynch has recently claimed to be the all-time great when it comes to women’s professional wrestling. Reflecting on her career following a historic win at the all-women show named Evolution in July, the multi-time former women’s world champion gloated about being the GOAT in the industry.

“Everybody thought I was the underdog and I was gonna be the one to be pushed aside. That I was going to be a good hand but never really did anything,” Becky Lynch resonated about her status in the WWE.

“I am the definition of this business. I’m the greatest female wrestler of all time. And it’s not just me saying it, other people have said it. Sports Illustrated said it and tonight I proved it once again.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

In the opening match of WWE Evolution 2025, Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria was the expected show-stealer from the match, but the champion stole the win by simply rolling up Bayley while Valkyria was out of the equation upon digesting a Rose Plant from Bayley.

Career accomplishments of Becky Lynch in the WWE

Real name, Rebecca Quin, Becky Lynch signed a contract with WWE in 2013, assigned to the developmental territory at NXT. She didn’t hold the NXT women’s title in the inaugural stint with the brand. Following her push to the WWE main roster, she became the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion at Backlash 2016, having the record of capturing the belt a total of five times.

In 2019, Becky Lynch won the Women’s Royal Rumble match, leading her to the historic win at WrestleMania 35 where she got to capture both the Raw Women’s Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship, making her the first woman in WWE to hold both titles simultaneously. Moving on, she also set the record for the longest reign as Raw Women’s Champion at 399 days.