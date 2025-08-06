The return of the all-women premium live event, Evolution 2025, featured multiple legendary returns, including Torrie Wilson. While only a couple of WWE Hall of Famers were utilized in the ring, legends like her were only seen sitting at the ringside during the actual show, which aired on Peacock/Netflix.

Torrie Wilson also attended the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event kick-off show to comment on the current scenario of the WWE women’s division while also noting whether she would make her return to the ring. Wade Barrett threw the question to the WWE Hall of Famer about possibly getting back in the ring, leading her to express uncertainty around it, “Well, I don’t know.”

Barrett further pointed out that bigger WWE events like SummerSlam were just around the corner, forcing Torrie Wilson to reveal that she couldn’t wipe out the return notion from her mind. Even after WWE told her that she wouldn’t be involved in the ring at Evolution, she still bought some material to adjust a ring gear, if needed.

“I’m not gonna lie, when they called me to come today they said it would not be in the ring. But I immediately went and bought myself some material to have some gear made just in case.”

Torrie Wilson regrets not having NXT back in her era

Speaking on the show, Torrie Wilson further admitted the benefits the current talents get by performing on NXT before the main roster transition. Reflecting on her time in the WWE, she wondered how different things would be for her if she had gotten to hone her craft in a developmental territory like NXT rather than just learning things on the go.

“I was just talking about this backstage,” Torrie Wilson revealed, being confused on a certain WWE show. “In my era, I didn’t really know what my job description was. Sometimes it was wrestling, sometimes it was ballet, sometimes it was being cute. And a lot of times, I learned moves, and then I had a match that night.” (quotes courtesy WrestleZone)

After winning the Miss Galaxy Competition, Torrie Wilson was signed by World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where she stayed from 1999 until 2000 before debuting in the WWE in 2001, as part of the Invasion storyline between WCW & WWE after Vince McMahon bought the former promotion. Being a bombshell Diva, she featured twice on the cover of Playboy magazine during her active WWE tenure.