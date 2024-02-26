How Becky Lynch Made History At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE?

Becky Lynch has been one of the major star powers of the WWE Women’s Division for the past several years and one can’t essentially think of a Wrestlemania 40 match card without her presence. In the past couple of years, she was a much-needed name in big-time title matches and this year won’t be an exception.

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows.

Liv hit Naomi with the Sunset Flip Powerbomb and followed up with an ObLivion on Tiffany for the first two eliminations. After Bianca hit a KOD to eliminate Raquel, Liv rolled up Bianca for another elimination. Ultimately, Becky caught Liv with the Manhandle Slam for the final elimination to become the winner of the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber match winner.

Becky Lynch has won multiple gimmick matches in the WWE

In an update from WWFOldSchool, Becky Lynch made history at the latest bygone premium live event conducted by the WWE by securing wins in multiple gimmick matches from the women’s roster which are way more than any of the active female talents in the company. The past big wins secured by Big Time Becks are given below:

– Win a Hell in a Cell match (October 2019)

– Win a Steel Cage match (February 2023 & September 2023)

– Win a War Games match (November 2022 & November 2023)

– Win an Elimination Chamber match (February 2024)

Following Becky Lynch’s win in the opening match of Elimination Chamber 2024, Rhea Ripley predictably defeated Nia Jax to retain the Women’s World Championship. As the physical bout ended, Rhea hit Nia with the Riptide to go through yet another successful title defense. The win also confirmed her upcoming dream bout against THE MAN at Wrestlemania 40.

Following the win on Instagram Becky Lynch made a bold statement by saying, “You can’t spell WrestleMania without The Man.” It was her first-ever appearance inside the demonic Elimination Chamber structure and she clinched the win to prove her point. From this week’s episode of Raw, the official builds for The Man vs. The Nightmare feud for Wrestlemania should begin.