WWE Universe might be eager to have Becky Lynch back on weekly programming, but that’s not happening at least before Wrestlemania 41. While she won’t be lacing up the boots after an almost one-year hiatus, she’s not disappearing from the spotlight, either. A surprise return to the WWE can wait as she’s booked for a non-wrestling appearance, later this week.

Becky Lynch has been announced for The Ultimate Improv Show on April 11 in Los Angeles, California where she’ll appear as the “Guest Monologist.” This event takes place, this Friday night at the Dynasty Typewriter Theater and will bring along an array of comedy artists, together including Dan Black, Bobby Moynihan, Paul Scheer, Lisa Gilroy, and more.

Becky Lynch will be doing an improv show next week pic.twitter.com/C4yLQCNDKa — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 5, 2025

Online viewing options for the show is available, and hence the die-hard fans of Becky Lynch can catch the show. The update suggests that the former champion in the WWE must be associated with movie or related projects in Hollywood during her WWE hiatus that started, last year in May. Recently, Kelly Kelly revealed that THE MAN also snagged a role in Happy Gilmore 2 from her.

Becky Lynch to feature in a classic Adam Sandler movie sequel

As stated in previous reports from PWInsider, Becky Lynch will play a golfer alongside NFL legend Reggie Bush in this Netflix project. The sequel to a 1996 classic will also feature Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, with Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Ben Stiller, and Bad Bunny also joining the star cast. In more news about this project, AEW’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to make his feature film debut with this.

Will Becky Lynch Appear On WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Amid Speculations?

As for Becky Lynch’s WWE status, various reports have confirmed in the past that she’s signed a new WWE contract. But there’s been no sign of her return to ring although she did make appearances for Netflix promotional events. With WrestleMania 41 waiting within two weeks, chances are seemingly less that Big Time Becks will make an appearance on that show.

Becky Lynch has been in a hiatus from WWE television since losing to Liv Morgan inside a steel cage on the May 27, 2024 episode of Monday Night Raw where the WWE Women’s World Championship was on the line. She’s barely made a couple of public appearances since then but her Hollywood schedule has improved.