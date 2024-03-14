Becky Lynch’s Memoir Has Scandalous Photo With Seth Rollins After WWE Wrestlemania 35

Apart from being one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time in the female genre, Becky Lynch can call herself an author. She’s one of the most popular female pro-wrestlers in the WWE let alone in the world. In addition to her various championship wins, including her most recent reign as the NXT Women’s Champion, the WWE Superstar has also secured a memoir in her resume.

By her real name Rebecca Quin, Becky Lynch is listed as the sole author of the book which she wrote in 2020. As given in the description of the book, the memoir covered her early days in wrestling through her rise to the top of WWE in all these years. The experience in writing helped her to reflect on her past times which could have been better.

For several years now, Becky Lynch has been happily married to Seth Rollins and they also have a young daughter named Roux. Be it on or off-screen, the couple have previously shared their personal and professional lives for several years and brought their real-life romance into WWE storylines. It’s certain that the memoir of the top female WWE star contains excerpts of her marriage, too.

Becky Lynch published a non-PG photo with Seth Rollins in her memoir

One such page featured Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins wearing nothing but the WWE Championship and the Raw & SmackDown Women’s Championships. This photo was taken after WrestleMania 35, back when the two had started their relationship. It was at that year’s ‘Mania in 2019 that the duo captured all these titles in headliner matches of the show.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch after #WWE #Wrestlemania 35 with their titles. pic.twitter.com/0hSDD39WMl — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) March 12, 2024

During a recent interview with Down Under The Ring, Becky Lynch commented about the prospect of both her and Seth Rollins bringing glory to the championships that they have ever held. THE MAN essentially noted that no couple is a matchup for the duo when it comes to professional wrestling,

“We’ve got to be the family full of gold, you know? We are undoubtedly the greatest wrestling couple in the history of wrestling. It would just be nice to have a little bit of extra gold to prove that.”