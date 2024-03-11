Maxxine Dupri Feeling The Nerves After Recent WWE Live Event Controversies?

Despite having the least experience when it comes to professional wrestling, Maxxine Dupri proved herself to be a standout on WWE’s active main roster. Transitioning into a full-time competitor from a manager’s position showed impressive growth for the Alpha Academy member but there are still some people who aren’t keen on acknowledging her efforts.

Maxxine Dupri recently faced heavy boos at a live event and expressed dissatisfaction with the way she was judged after her match on that show. Those reactions at the untelevised sparked debates among fans on whether the negative reaction was justified but considering her limited experience in the wrestling business it was not fair, probably. WWE Superstars Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley came to her aid as controversy surrounded on social media.

In an interview on the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis, Maxxine Dupri was questioned whether she feels to be under more scrutiny than an average superstar. She felt thankful for learning more on live TV but she also mentioned being under pressure due to the talented pool of women in the locker room,

“My first time performing in front of a crowd have been on Monday Night Raw. So I think on that level, people have given me a lot of grace. I think on the other hand, and maybe this is in my head, this is just how l feel, I feel like we have so many talented women. Not only on SmackDown, Raw, but NXT, developmental, people wrestling on the independent scene.”

Maxxine Dupri commented on pleasing the wrestling fans in WWE

Despite the judgment that she constantly receives from the audience, Maxxine Dupri expressed gratitude for the opportunities that she has gathered thus far. This also brings a commitment within herself to make improvements in her in-ring skills and a desire to capitalize on those opportunities. It was mentioned that there are challenges when you are out to please people and prove herself to be a perfectionist at the same time,

”Believe me, I’m watching it back too, like why did I do that? I don’t know. [Laughs] I’m trying to figure it out, like I get it. So I do think it adds that level of scrutiny, but I also think I’m a perfectionist, I’m a people-pleaser, so it’s just hard for me sometimes. I want to be better than anyone could ever could imagine I could be.”

Maxxine Dupri worked in the NXT for a short amount of time under the ring name of Sofia Cromwell and made her main roster debut soon. She paired with the Maximum Male Models faction led by her kayfabe brother Max Dupri who is now known as LA Knight. But Knight soon left the faction and it was disbanded after which the female valet entered Raw to pursue an in-ring career.