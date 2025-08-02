A major change is reportedly imminent for top WWE Superstar from Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch, in terms of TV representation. Being one of the biggest stars of the WWE for years, the news surprises the global fans of the wrestler, as we are just hours away from the annual Summerslam premium live event.

It appears that Becky Lynch is expected to debut a brand-new entrance theme, and it’s about to happen, imminently. If and when it happens, it would be her first-ever theme song with full lyrics. The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion sparked speculation earlier this week after posting a cryptic teaser about the song on her Instagram story.

In an update, Fightful Select has since confirmed that the post was significant enough and that it is directly tied to the long-awaited debut of a new theme song that Becky Lynch would be using on television. While the term imminent has been used, no exact timeframe was noted by the source regarding the debut. Thus, we could only assume that Summerslam would be a perfect spot to hear the fresh song.

Info about the new song to be used by Becky Lynch on TV

The new track was created by the band The Wonder Years, who reportedly finished things up with the song months ago. Behind the scenes, WWE has been preparing for Becky Lynch to officially make the switch, as this would be the first time that she would be stepping away from using her iconic “Celtic Invasion” track in about ten years. This CFO$-produced theme has been a constant in her career, but this new song will be her first with full-on lyrics throughout her WWE stint.

After a hiatus of almost a year, Becky Lynch returned to WWE programming at Wrestlemania 41 on Night Two. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were set to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. But a day before this title match, the returnee launched an attack on Bayley backstage, with her identity being revealed.

Then, Becky Lynch stepped up to replace Bayley, only to turn on Valkyria on the post-Wrestlemania episode of Raw. In June, “The Man” also claimed the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank, and now the two will collide in a rematch at Summerslam.